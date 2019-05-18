Indigo Workshop

Immerse yourself in the magical secrets of indigo dye, one of the oldest dyeing techniques in the world, while mastering the basic techniques of shibori in this two part, outdoor workshop with artist Sarah Myriam Winston. Create a beautiful and unique textile using a non-chemical and environmentally friendly natural indigo vat and traditional shibori patterns. Experience firsthand the wonder of indigo as it blooms from green to blue. Part I: Saturday 5/18/19 5-8pm, Part II: Sunday 5/19/19 5-8pm. $133 includes supplies & lesson.