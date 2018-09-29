Industry Connects 2018 Moderated by Celebrity Alexandra De Scheel

Industry Connects 2018, Music Industry's Premier Educational Event to Connect with Industry Professionals, Influencers & tastemakers. Presented by Da Radio Show & Powered by Delyric Entertainment. Alexandra De Scheel known as Delyric Oracle will be our Celebrity Guest Moderator for our Social Media & Online Presence panel during Industry Connects. Delyric Oracle is an Activist, Hip Hop Artist, Author and Mogul from New York City. Limited Ticket Availability Register ASAP! www.DaRadioShow.com