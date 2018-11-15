Industry Jousting Tournament at Moonshine Beach
Moonshine Beach 1165 Garnet Ave, San Diego, California 92109
Don't miss the event of the season!
Industry Gladiators will be competing in contests of strength and agility in Moonshine Beach's first ever Industry Jousting Tournament, benefiting Discover Pacific Beach's Clean and Safe Program.
The top two will take home $250 in prizes each -- $125 cash + $125 in Moonshine Beach Gift Cards. Cheer on your favorite bar and sip on $3 Fireball, $5 Cocktail Specials and $3 Miller Lite/Coors Lite!
THURSDAY, 11/15 | DOORS OPEN @ 8PM
Featuring Gladiators from:
Tavern at the Beach
Pacific Beach Shore Club
PB Avenue
El Prez
Open Bar
Backyard Kitchen & Tap
Mavericks Beach Club
& more!