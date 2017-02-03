Ines Di Santo Trunk Show at M Bride
M Bride 702 Pearl Street, Suite H , San Francisco, California 92037
Calling all San Diego brides!!
Beginning this Friday, February 3rd though Sunday, February 5th, M Bride is hosting an Ines Di Santo trunk show. View the newest bridal collection by Ines Di Santo, with designs that capture the essence of sophisticated glamour.
To book your appointment today, call (858) 551-1718 or click here: http://inesdisanto.com/events/
Info
M Bride 702 Pearl Street, Suite H , San Francisco, California 92037 View Map
La Jolla