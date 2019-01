Infinite Floyd – A Pink Floyd Experience brings their spectacular light and audio visual show to Old Town Temecula Theater on Friday, January 11 at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $22 - $35 and may be purchased at www.temeculatheater.org, by phone at 866.653.8696 or at the Theatre Box Office. Old Town Temecula Theater is located at 42051 Main Street in Old Town Temecula 92590.