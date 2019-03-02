Local author and founder of Infinite Succulent, Rachael Cohen will be at The Book Catapult on Saturday, March 2 at 1:00pm for a DIY succulent workshop and book signing for her debut book, Infinite Succulent: Miniature Living Art to Keep or Share.

Join us on Saturday, March 2nd for a do-it-yourself succulent workshop lead by author Rachael Cohen. Rachael will lead you through all the steps of creating your own inspired succulent art piece! When you purchase her new book from The Book Catapult (http://thebookcatapult.com) you will be signed up for the workshop, along with all the supplies needed to make an amazing succulent piece from Rachael's new book, Infinite Succulent! For more information, please contact the store at info@thebookcatapult.com or 619-795-3780. (Or just stop on by and we'd be more than happy to fill you in on any details.)