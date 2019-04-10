The Inflammatory Lifestyle: Breaking Up With Sugar Workshop at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa
Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa 5921 Valencia Circle, Rancho Santa Fe, California 92067
Complimentary for resort guest, this workshop is led by Linda Illingworth (RD, CSSD, Director of Nutrition Services, Lifewellness Institute) and will teach guests the impacts and share helpful insights to the effects of sugar, along with providing techniques to reduce sugar consumption in your day to day routine. Please RSVP to Kristi at kdickinson@ranchovalencia.com.

