Inheritance at ArtPower at UC San Diego

Inheritance is a timely multimedia chamber opera about gun violence in America, based on the true story of Sarah Winchester, heir to the Winchester rifle fortune. An eccentric widow self-imprisoned in her labyrinthine mansion, Winchester was haunted by the spirits of the thousands killed by Winchester weapons.

With music by Lei Liang and libretto by Matt Donovan, Inheritance interweaves Winchester’s story with events from contemporary American life, asking complex questions about complicity, atonement, and gun violence in our society. Led by music director Steven Schick and directed by Cara Consilvio, the performance also features Grammy Award–winning soprano Susan Narucki.