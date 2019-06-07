The Innocent Bystanders at Goodbar on Saturday Night @ 8pm

Goodbar 1872 Rosecrans Ave, San Diego, California 92106

The Innocent Bystanders are performing live at Goodbar Saturday night at 8pm. This San Diego based assemble band has dubbed themselves a party band with influences including 60's style, 90's Ska and 70's era Springsteen. Please RSVP on Nightout.com for a complimentary well drink. 21 to enter and free to enjoy show.

You see The Innocent Bystanders here- https://youtu.be/YdBFdgmzN5Y

Goodbar 1872 Rosecrans Ave, San Diego, California 92106
