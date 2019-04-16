As the behavioral health industry evolves, the need for continuing education and collaboration is greater than ever. At Foundations Events, we are honored to help provide you with the opportunity to grow your network and your ability to meet patients’ needs at our Innovations in Recovery conference April 16-19, 2019, at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California. Our industry is always changing, and new challenges are continually on the horizon. As we continue to refine the clinical focus of our conferences, we’re partnering with expert speakers who can help you navigate the obstacles that you and your patients face every day in the treatment of substance use and mental health disorders. Innovations in Recovery’s four-day agenda will provide a comprehensive slate of topics and tracks that follow the patient’s journey through the continuum of care – from the point of entry and stabilization to best practices and guidelines to extended care. The final day will also spotlight the people and organizations who are making an impact in Southern California. With engaging sessions and cutting-edge conversations, Innovations in Recovery offers you the chance to expand your expertise and learn new ways to approach this life-saving mission.