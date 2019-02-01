Inside the Actors Process – Monsters, Magic, and Mischief

Grossmont College 8800 Grossmont College Dr. El Cajon, CA, San Diego, California 92020

Sometimes the best way to show how to make the most of life is through the eyes of beasts and supernatural creatures. Use your creative imaginations to journey with us into a world where anything is possible. Our actors will transform into all sorts of fearsome and sometimes heroic characters that extend beyond the limits of being a mere mortal or human. Delve deep into the soul and beyond to discover what is thrilling in the qualities that make us different, and what is moving in the qualities that make us all the same.

Grossmont College 8800 Grossmont College Dr. El Cajon, CA, San Diego, California 92020
