Inside Netflix' Fauda: An Evening with Moshe Zonder

Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 7:30pm

David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre

Lawrence Family JCC

A rare opportunity to hear from Moshe Zonder, head writer and director of the first season of Fauda, the first Israeli television series to be released as a Netflix Original. Set in the West Bank, Fauda goes beyond the usual ingredients of the thriller series—intelligence gathering, interludes of violent action. The setting is the flashpoint of a fifty-year-long conflict, and Zonder believes that they have made not only a deft work of entertainment but also a drama that gets at the political dynamic of the Israeli-Palestinian situation. After screening the series’ first episode, Zonder will discuss the process of writing and producing the acclaimed series.

"The grittiest, tightest, most lived-in thrillers come from Israel, and Fauda... is the current standard-bearer." -The New York Times

General Admission Seating

Price: $18 Member Price: $15

Students and Faculty FREE with I.D.

Please call Guest Services to reserve tickets in advance at (858)362-1348

or https://my.lfjcc.org/auxiliary/Reserve.aspx?p=5853