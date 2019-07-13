Inspire Festival

HERITAGE GARDEN 121 W. JUNIPER AVE, San Diego, California 92025

Annual Fundraising event for ARTHATCH. Live music, art demos, and interactive art play. Ticket $35 includes all food, music and unlimited tastings from some of your favorite places:Barrel 1 Winery, BK Cellars Urban Winery & Tasting Lounge, Cheval Winery, Forgotten Barrel Winery, Jacked Up Brewery, Milagro Winery, Modern Maker, Old Survey Vineyards, Orfila Vineyards and Winery, Principe di Tricase Winery, Stehleon Vineyards, Koffie, Twin Oaks Valley Winery, Vesper Vineyards, Jacked up, Twisted Horn, Societe Brew, and more! Proceeds fund our Free Teen Art Program supporting our local community. DD tixs available. Purchase tickets at arthatchinspire@brownpapertickets.com

HERITAGE GARDEN 121 W. JUNIPER AVE, San Diego, California 92025 View Map
Art , Food & Drink
Escondido
760-781-5779
