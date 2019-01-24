Instagram Marketing for Photographers: A Crash Course

Join APA San Diego and Instagram superstar Ellie Pritts, Thursday, January 24, 2019 to explore how and why Instagram has become indispensable for marketing yourself as a photographer. In this seminar Ellie will be discussing the basics of a successful Instagram presence and how to grow your audience organically.

What will be covered:

Why you should be on Instagram

How to brand yourself on the platform

Finding your niche

The importance of finding inspiration accounts

Creating a strategy for your business

Basics of marketing on Instagram, paid and free

Instagram don’ts

Ellie is an acclaimed photographer and emerging director who has worked with companies like Pitchfork, VANS, Canon and Apple. Ellie was named one of the top photographers to follow on Instagram by TIME and launched Apple’s Instagram account, @apple in 2017.