Installation Dances at ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station

Installation Dances is a new feature of Installations at the Station, an on-going program of the NTC Foundation that artistically transforms the historic Naval Training Center into ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station. Jean Isaacs San Diego Dance Theater is set to perform six new site-specific dances on October 14 at ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station inspired by the campus’ visual art installations. Installation Dances, a play on the wildly popular Trolley Dances, will offer three tours led by San Diego Dance Theater's Artistic Director Jean Isaacs.

Choreographers include San Diego Dance Theater Artistic Director Jean Isaacs, along with Anne Gehman, Liv Isaacs-Nollet, Zaquia Mahler Salinas, and Jessica Reed de Cancel. As with the annual Trolley Dances, exact locations are not revealed until the tour has begun to ensure a sense of discovery and surprise.

“Imposing an already completed dance onto a site is never as fully satisfying as slowing down and allowing the site to speak to us so that we create in the collaborative process which engages us as dance makers as well as performers. I like to hire dancers of many ages, body types, and ethnicities so that we resemble our audiences.” -Jean Isaacs, Artistic Director

DATE & TIME

October 14, 2018

12pm, 1pm, 2pm. Please arrive early. Tours leave promptly on the hour.

TICKETS

$20- General

$15- Senior/Student/Military/Working Artist

FREE-Kids Under 3

*Tickets include Welcome Reception in the Dance Place Green Room and special offers and discounts from local ARTS DISTRICT businesses and organizations.

https://sddt.ticketleap.com/installation-dances/