Intentional Communities & Sociocracy with Diana Leafe Christian
World Beat Center 2100 Park Blvd, San Diego, California 92101
Saturday 9:30-12: Three Aspects of a Healthy, Thriving Ecovillage, Intentional Community, or Member-Led Group.
Three simple factors that help ecovillages and intentional communities (and any member-led groups) succeed and thrive.
Book Signing
*** 12-1 Lunch at the World Beat Center
*** 1-3:30: Sociocracy Overview: A Governance and Decision-Making Method for Ecovillages, Intentional Communities, and Member-Led Groups.
A brief overview of an effective governance and decision-making method for better meetings, getting more done, and feeling more connected with other members.
*Sociocracy (also called Dynamic Governance) is a system of governance using consent decision making and an organizational structure based on cybernetic principles (a system with closed feedback mechanisms). Sociocracy has been advocated as a management system that distributes leadership and power throughout the organization.
***Tickets
AM Workshop $45
PM Workshop $45
Combo Workshop $80
At the door: $50 each, $90 combo
This event is proudly brought to you in partnership by:
Local Earth
San Diego Permaculture
The Sustainable Living Podcast
The San Diego Sustainable Living Institute
What do Ecovillages, Intentional Communities, co-ops and non-profits have in common? Yes, you guessed it. They are by people, for people and for many of us a ray of hope for our future. Have you ever dreamt of starting or joining a community or a co-op?
If the answer is yes, you want to meet Diana Leafe Christian. She is the authority on how to do this with success! She's travelled the world over several decades and recorded what makes these communities work and what causes them to fail. She wrote the book on it, actually she wrote two of them.
Info
