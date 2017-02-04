Intentional Communities & Sociocracy with Diana Leafe Christian

Saturday 9:30-12: Three Aspects of a Healthy, Thriving Ecovillage, Intentional Community, or Member-Led Group.

Three simple factors that help ecovillages and intentional communities (and any member-led groups) succeed and thrive.

Book Signing

*** 12-1 Lunch at the World Beat Center

*** 1-3:30: Sociocracy Overview: A Governance and Decision-Making Method for Ecovillages, Intentional Communities, and Member-Led Groups.

A brief overview of an effective governance and decision-making method for better meetings, getting more done, and feeling more connected with other members.

*Sociocracy (also called Dynamic Governance) is a system of governance using consent decision making and an organizational structure based on cybernetic principles (a system with closed feedback mechanisms). Sociocracy has been advocated as a management system that distributes leadership and power throughout the organization.

***Tickets

AM Workshop $45

PM Workshop $45

Combo Workshop $80

At the door: $50 each, $90 combo

This event is proudly brought to you in partnership by:

Local Earth

San Diego Permaculture

The Sustainable Living Podcast

The San Diego Sustainable Living Institute

What do Ecovillages, Intentional Communities, co-ops and non-profits have in common? Yes, you guessed it. They are by people, for people and for many of us a ray of hope for our future. Have you ever dreamt of starting or joining a community or a co-op?

If the answer is yes, you want to meet Diana Leafe Christian. She is the authority on how to do this with success! She's travelled the world over several decades and recorded what makes these communities work and what causes them to fail. She wrote the book on it, actually she wrote two of them.