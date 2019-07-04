Red, White & Waterfront Celebration

Watch the Big Bay Boom from grassy Lane Field Park's prime viewing location on the downtown waterfront. Savor American BBQ favorites, beer and wine as four firework displays sparkle in the sky to a music simulcast.

Tickets include admission only; food and beverage additional. BYO chairs and blankets. Gates open at 5:00pm; fireworks begin at 9:00pm.

For an elevated, all-inclusive experience with reserved seating, dinner, drinks, valet parking and more, buy tickets to InterContinental San Diego's second floor waterfront terrace. Tickets include prime viewing of four firework displays with simulcast music, reserved seating, a grand BBQ buffet dinner, three alcoholic beverages (21+), heaters, blankets, party favors and valet parking.