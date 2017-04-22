Intermediate Beverages- Water Kefir, Kvass, Boozy Probiotics Workshop

You've got your home kombucha brewing going strong. Want to take it to the next level? In this workshop which builds on the "Kombucha 101" material, We will:

- discuss additional fermented beverages such as ginger bugs, water kefir, and even the vegetable tonics known as "kvass"

- Show you techniques for crafting mildly alcoholic, but still probiotic brews

- TASTE various probiotic beverages

- DO: You'll get to start your own batch of water kefir

- TAKE HOME: Provide you with a water kefir starter culture so you can start making your own at home