The Intermission Orchestra: Fall 2018 Concert

The Intermission Orchestra is performing its Fall Quarter Concert! Come check us out on December 1, 2018, in Price Center West Ballroom at 7:00 PM!

We'll be performing a large selection of music, including:

An Angel Beats! medley,

"God Knows" from The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya,

A Xenoblade Chronicles 2 suite,

A Metroid medley,

"Lacrimosa" from Black Butler,

"Sogno di Volare" from Civilization VI,

and more!

As always, the concert is free and open to anyone and seating is first come, first serve! Doors will open at 6:30 PM, so be sure to show up early to get your seats.

Share this event, get your friends to come, and help us spread our love for music from video games, anime, and other popular media!