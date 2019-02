The Intermission Orchestra is performing its Winter Quarter Concert! Come check us out on March 9, 2019, in Price Center West Ballroom at 7:00 PM!

We'll be performing a large selection of music, including:

A NieR: Automata medley,

"Legend of Ashitaka" from Princess Mononoke,

A Land of the Lustrous suite,

An Avatar: The Last Airbender/Legend of Korra medley,

"Guren no Yumiya" from Attack on Titan,

"Duel of the Fates" from Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace,

and more!

As always, the concert is free and open to anyone and seating is first come, first serve! Doors will open at 6:30 PM, so be sure to show up early to get your seats.

Share this event, get your friends to come, and help us spread our love for music from video games, anime, and other popular media!