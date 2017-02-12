International Dance Festival, Sunday, February 12th from 12 to 5 pm in the Balboa Park Club (Balboa Park).’The dance clubs of the International Dance Association teach and demonstrate various styles of social dancing from around the world. Also features dance exhibitions and participation dancing, and vendors selling food and international dance related items. Come learn easy steps to fun dances led by members of the IDA dressed in colorful costumes. Partners are not required to participate. Or, just come and watch! Everyone is welcome at the Dance Festival in Balboa Park. This is a fun family event. Admission is FREE to all the dance classes and exhibitions. http://www.idasdc.org