International Jazz Day with the Int'l Academy of Jazz

The International Academy of Jazz – San Diego, in collaboration with Grossmont Community College – Music Department, will be offering an event in celebration of INTERNATIONAL JAZZ DAY, April 30th at 5:00 p.m. in the Recital Hall (room 26-220).

This event will offer Enrichment, Education and Entertainment to promote jazz music’s strong positive values, including peace, intercultural dialogue and cooperation between nations. Along with demonstrations, presentations and performances, we will also offer streaming of the All-Star Global Concert from Sydney, Australia. www.jazzday.com