International Poetry Publishing Salon: Justine Epstein

Come join Poetry International Publishing Salons on Thursday, October 4th from 11:00am-12:15pm for a conversation with Justine Epstein. Learn what it’s like to be an owner of a “brick-and-mortar bookstore in the age of instant gratification”. Epstein is the owner of Verbatim Books, a bookstore dedicated to supporting local authors and artists. From zines, to chapbooks, or gently used books, Verbatim Books has it all. The salon will be held in PSFA 413, October 4th, 11am-12:15pm at San Diego State University. This event is free and open to the public!