International Women's Day: Balance For Better

Celebrate International Women's Day with the Women's Museum of California.

Join us for a panel discussion on achieving gender parity. From grassroots activism to worldwide action, we are entering an exciting period of history where the world expects balance. We notice its absence and celebrate its presence.

Balance drives a better working world. Let's all help to create a #BalanceforBetter.

$5 for Museum Members

$10 for Non Members

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/international-womens-day-balance-for-better-tickets-56515579620