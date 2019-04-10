Internet Browsing - A Digital Literacy Workshop for Older Adults

La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037

Learn about different Internet browsers, how to optimize your searching and browsing experience, and more!

Limit 15. Register at https://sandiego.librarymarket.com/internet-browsing-digital-literacy-workshop-older-adults-sponsored-san-diego-futures-foundation-0

The Senior Digital Literacy Program has been established for San Diego County seniors in an effort to better equip our seniors with many computer basics required in this "Digital Age". The class is intended for those with little or no experience utilizing the computer.

Sponsored by San Diego Futures Foundation.

La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037 View Map
