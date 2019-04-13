The Interpreter at San Diego Film Week

The Interpreter short film by local award-winning filmmaker Benito Bautista will be screening on April 13, 2019 along with other selected short films at the Museum of Photographic Arts under the Drama Shorts Program 1, Tension Rising at the San Diego Film Week.

--

The Interpreter follows a fledgling love triangle between Jacob, an American man seeking to date a Japanese woman, Hiromi, and Kaito, their Japanese-American interpreter in Tokyo, Japan. As Kaito tries his best to maintain his polite and professional boundaries as a hired third party, his genuine chemistry with Hiromi becomes harder for him to ignore. Bonding with Hiromi over cosplay in their native language feels more real to him than the flirty, but strained interactions Kaito has to connect between Jacob and Hiromi. As Kaito spends more time with the two, he starts to get the unsettling feeling that something is amiss. Someone is not who they seem to be and it is up to Kaito to forgo his backseat role and take action when he realizes manipulation, deceit and danger are in play. --Maryanne Bilbao