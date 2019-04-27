Interruption Show (comedians, interrupted)

For the first time in San Diego, the sell-out Bay Area show where DALIA MALEK (BBC Radio, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, SF Sketchfest) and rotating co-hosts interrupt stand-up comedians mid-performance to ask burning questions, find out what happened next, and dig into backstories of their jokes!

"...Being interrupted and prompted with insightful questions will have you on your feet, creating on the spot or remembering older material, and fall in love with the craft all over again. Both audiences and acts should be giving the Interruption Show a look."

– Funny Women, UK (Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2018)