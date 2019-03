Intersection: A Mash-up of Urban Contemporary Art

The Hyde Art Gallery in Bldg. 25 at Grossmont College is exhibiting "Intersection: Urban Contemporary Art in San Diego" from March 21-April 25 in collaboration with VISUAL, an urban contemporary art gallery and art supply store in San Diego's North Park.

The group exhibition will showcase the diverse, innovative urban art scene in San Diego and will feature paintings, drawings, photographs, and site-specific murals to show how street art and graffiti have crossed over and influenced other mediums of art. Artists will paint all the interior walls of the gallery, which will be partially open during the March 4-15 installment for students to see the process. Each mural or installation will meld into the adjacent work, transforming the gallery into one complete work, highlighting the importance of collaboration within the art community.

The featured artists are Adrian Anthony, Barlo, Benny Ochoa, Don't Trip, Duel RIS, Ethos One Eyegato, Hyper Helix, Jason Gould, kurznachzehn, Luisa Martinez, Mary Juhn, Mr. B Baby, MR DVICE, Nat losbaker, Nick Mcpherson, Paul Vargas, PEZ, Remio, and Sergio Hernandez.

An opening reception is set for 6-9 p.m. Thursday, March 21, with performance artists Yujin 13, Strange Creature, Stella Perish, and Piskicker , video projections by Zia Sinclair, refreshments and a DJ.

All Hyde Art Gallery exhibitions and events are free and open to the public.

VISUAL (http://www.visualshopsd.com) is an independent and locally owned business established in 2009 and is located in the heart of North Park, San Diego California. VISUAL is a retail shop for art supplies, a gallery for urban contemporary art and serves as an art advisory to private and public art projects, including the VISUAL Public Art Project. The gallery hosts monthly art exhibitions featuring San Diego's emerging underground art scene.

GALLERY AND PARKING INFORMATION

Due to construction of Grossmont College's new Theatre and Visual Arts complex, a majority of the southern side of parking lot #1 has been fenced off. Additional parking can be found on the other side of parking lot #1 between Building 23 (Sculpture) and Building 32B (Childhood Development Center). Directional signs have been placed around campus to help navigate areas under construction. It may take some additional time to find parking and walk to the gallery during this construction period. We regret any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding.

The Gallery’s daily hours are Monday through Thursday from 10AM to 6PM, and on Fridays by appointment only. We are closed Saturday, Sunday, and legal holidays. All exhibitions and events are free and open to the public. Visitors are required to purchase a $2 one-day parking permit at a vending machine located in any parking lot. For the evening of the opening receptions, parking passes will be complimentary. For information on complimentary parking passes, please visit the gallery website at Grossmont.edu/artgallery.