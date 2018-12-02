Intersections: Dance Performances by transcenDANCE

transcenDANCE invites audiences on a journey called Intersections, a site-specific moving performance that celebrates San Diego’s unique history across ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station. The five FREE performances occur throughout November and December and are part of Salute the Season, Liberty Station’s signature holiday celebration. Performances last one hour.

transcenDANCE is a nationally-recognized creative youth development organization that works with teens in underserved San Diego communities. Their programs change the trajectory of students’​ lives by building resilience, confidence, and creativity and by instilling life-changing skills such as leadership, collaboration, and community engagement.

Location starting points and times:

November 2, 6:30 PM, by Pinot's Palette, 2820 Roosevelt Rd.

November 18, 1:00 PM, by Moment Cycle, 2816 Historic Decatur Rd.

December 2, 1:15 PM, Luce Court & Legacy Plaza, 2641 Truxtun Rd.

December 7, 6:30 PM, by Moment Cycle, 2816 Historic Decatur Rd.

December 15, 6:00 PM, by Moniker General & Fire Ring, 2860 Sims Rd.

For more information on Intersections, visit: https://www.tdarts.org/events

For more information on ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station, visit: www.artsdistrictlibertystation.com

For all Salute the Season events, visit: www.libertystation.com/events/salute-the-season