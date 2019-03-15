Intimate Concert with Kaivalya Trio!

Kaivalya is an enchanting indie folk group from San Diego formed in late 2018. Taylor, Lexi, and Sarah have created original music blending 3-part vocal harmonies, bossa nova-inspired synth guitar, and a heartfelt, mantra-like depth. The poetry in their music invites listeners to explore subjects of beauty and conflict through lyrical imagery and gives a voice to the spectral feminine experience. Through soothing and meditative soundscapes, Kaivalya invokes the mystic, shaping a sonic world for listeners to connect, relax, and receive.

Their show at Kalabash School of the Arts on March 15 will be their first full length concert as a band. Join us in welcoming them and bring the whole family along!

Doors at 7:30pm

Concert begins at 8pm

Tickets $8 ADV/$10 DOOR