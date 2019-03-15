Intimate Concert with Kaivalya Trio!
Kalabash School of Music + the Arts 5725 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla, California 92037
Kaivalya is an enchanting indie folk group from San Diego formed in late 2018. Taylor, Lexi, and Sarah have created original music blending 3-part vocal harmonies, bossa nova-inspired synth guitar, and a heartfelt, mantra-like depth. The poetry in their music invites listeners to explore subjects of beauty and conflict through lyrical imagery and gives a voice to the spectral feminine experience. Through soothing and meditative soundscapes, Kaivalya invokes the mystic, shaping a sonic world for listeners to connect, relax, and receive.
Their show at Kalabash School of the Arts on March 15 will be their first full length concert as a band. Join us in welcoming them and bring the whole family along!
Doors at 7:30pm
Concert begins at 8pm
Tickets $8 ADV/$10 DOOR