Intro to Ayurveda
People's Organic Food Co-Op 4765 Voltaire Ave., San Diego, California 92107
Feel good after yoga class? Imagine the same amount of love, awareness, and alignment applied to your daily activities. Join Ayurveda Health Counselor and yoga teacher Emily Ruth for an introduction to Ayurveda free discussion. You'll become aware of the elements of nature alive in you and your innate ability to realign with them, rebalancing and optimizing your body and mind.
Info
Talks & Discussions