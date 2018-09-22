Intro to Cartooning: Art Class for Kids
La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037
Learn the basics of how to create a story, illustrate your ideas, and lay it in panels or leave it freeform. This is a special edition of our Saturday Art Classes for Kids to join with this year's One Book, One San Diego selection, March: Book One, by Congressman John Lewis, Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell. Ages 5 and up.
La Jolla