Intro to Genealogy: Accessing Ancestry.com

Did you know that you can access Ancestry.com from the library’s online databases? Now is the time to begin your genealogical journey! Learn how to use this valuable resource to help you discover, preserve, and share your own personal history.

A brief introductory presentation on Ancestry.com will be followed by individual one-on-one workshops to help you get started.

To make an appointment, call the La Jolla/Riford Library at (858) 552-1657 and book your time slot. Space is limited.

**A sign-up sheet for additional one-on-one appointments will be available during the presentation. This second round of 30-minute appointments will be scheduled for Sunday, November 18th from 1:00-4:00pm on a first-come, first-served basis.**