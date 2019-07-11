Intro to Singing Workshop
La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037
If you have always wanted to sing but don’t know where to start - then this workshop is for you! The aim of this class is to have fun while learning something new. Class will cover common misconceptions about singing, how to avoid common pitfalls and what you “need” to be able to sing. You’ll also discover your voice type and get to singing in no time, without any pressure, just for fun!
Thu, July 11, 5:30-7pm. $25/M, $35/NM.
La Jolla