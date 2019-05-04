Either from our childhood memories, or more recent readings to our own children, we’ve experienced the joy of sharing enduring picture books like Madeline, Corduroy, Where the Wild Things Are, I Want My Hat Back, Green Eggs and Ham, Curious George, Interrupting Chicken, Olivia,and A Sick Day for Amos McGee. Thanks to picture books, we now know what happens if you give a mouse a cookie. But, what happens if you give a writer an idea for a picture book? Well, that depends on whether they understand the intricacies of that unique art form. There’s a significant amount of craft that goes into creating an endearing picture book. This course provides an introduction to the key components of picture book writing*, including: structure, plot, character development, word choice, rhyme, pacing, themes, humor, and layout.

*Note: This class focuses solely on writing, not illustrating.

To enroll in the class, go to:

http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-05-04-intro-to-writing-picture-books-with-henry-herz/