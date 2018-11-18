Intro to Writing Picture Books
San Diego Writers, Ink 2730 Historic Decatur Rd., Barracks 16, Suite 202 and 204, San Diego, California 92106
Either from our childhood memories, or more recent readings to our own children, we’ve experienced the joy of sharing enduring picture books like Madeline, Corduroy, Where the Wild Things Are, I Want My Hat Back, Green Eggs and Ham, Curious George, Interrupting Chicken, Olivia, and A Sick Day for Amos McGee. Thanks to picture books, we now know what happens if you give a mouse a cookie. But, what happens if you give a writer an idea for a picture book? Well, that depends on whether they understand the intricacies of that unique art form. There’s a significant amount of craft that goes into creating an endearing picture book. This course provides an introduction to the key components of picture book writing*, including: structure, plot, character development, word choice, rhyme, pacing, themes, humor, and layout.
*Note: This class focuses solely on writing, not illustrating.