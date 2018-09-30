Introduction to Beekeeping

WHATS ALL THE BUZZ ABOUT?

Please join us at Wild Willow for a fun and informative course about keeping bees. If you have ever dreamt of getting to know honeybees a little better this is your chance. Get some hands-on experience with our resident bees and beekeeper. We'll discuss honeybee society, types of hives, hive parts, hive tools used, and beehive etiquette (do's and don'ts).

This is a 2-day workshop:

Sunday September 30th: Beginning Beekeeping

Introduction to bee behavior and care

NOTE: This is a prerequisite to intermediate beekeeping (hive visit)

Sunday October 7th: Intermediate Beekeeping

Beehive visit to learn how to interact around a hive, harvest honey and honeycomb

NOTE: to attend this class, you must attend the beginners class or have equivalent experience