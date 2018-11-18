Introduction to Brush Lettering with Letters by Melissa
Studio Barre Carmel Valley 7845 Highland Village Place, San Diego, California 92129
Introduction to Modern Brush Lettering — No experience needed! Learn everything you need to know to get you started on your lettering journey in this 2 hour workshop. All supplies included plus light refreshments! $65
What you will learn:
How to hold your pen
Basic strokes and pressure
Lowercase letters
Uppercase letters
How to connect letters to form words
Bounce Lettering
How create fun details in lettering
Holiday phrases
Tips and advice!
Projects: 3 Placecard + 2 Gift Tags
Kit includes:
30 page instructional workbook
1 small brush pen
1 large brush pen
1 Pencil
1 Gel Pen
Tracing paper sheets
Smooth paper sheets
Card stock place cards
Gift tags with twine
Personalize name tag
Light refreshments
CLASS IS $65.
RSVP Studio Barre at 858-365-7169 or email at carmelvalley@studiobarre.com