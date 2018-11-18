Introduction to Brush Lettering with Letters by Melissa

Introduction to Modern Brush Lettering — No experience needed! Learn everything you need to know to get you started on your lettering journey in this 2 hour workshop. All supplies included plus light refreshments! $65

What you will learn:

How to hold your pen

Basic strokes and pressure

Lowercase letters

Uppercase letters

How to connect letters to form words

Bounce Lettering

How create fun details in lettering

Holiday phrases

Tips and advice!

Projects: 3 Placecard + 2 Gift Tags

Kit includes:

30 page instructional workbook

1 small brush pen

1 large brush pen

1 Pencil

1 Gel Pen

Tracing paper sheets

Smooth paper sheets

Card stock place cards

Gift tags with twine

Personalize name tag

Light refreshments

CLASS IS $65.

RSVP Studio Barre at 858-365-7169 or email at carmelvalley@studiobarre.com