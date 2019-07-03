Introduction to Magic for Adults

Learn how to perform mind-blowing magic tricks from Tom Interval, a San Diego-based professional magician who has taught magic for more than 30 years.

In this five-week introductory close-up magic class for adults ages 18 and up, you’ll learn how to make small objects disappear, perform astonishing card tricks, appear to read someone’s mind or predict the future, and much more.

Even more important, Tom will teach you how to entertain the people who watch your magic while using simple psychology and misdirection techniques to thoroughly amaze them.

Yes, technically mastering the magic tricks themselves through repeated practice and rehearsal is essential. But the true secret of any magic performance—even at the beginning level—is the person performing it and how he or she interacts with the audience to create a truly magical experience.

As you progress, you’ll develop practical skills few other hobbies can offer: interpersonal communication, public speaking, elocution, acting, improvisation, hand-eye coordination, fine motor skills, creativity, and the development of a short performance routine.

Each 1.5-hour lesson will occur on Georgia Street at a North Park private residence on a Wednesday from July 3–31 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Please note that, in the interest of privacy, the exact address will be provided only to paid registrants.

The cost is $325 for a total of 7.5 hours of lessons and includes all applicable props, video tutorials, digital instruction sheets, and email/phone support. Seating is limited, so early registration is recommended. Learn more and sign up at http://www.intervalmagic.com/classes/intro/adult/index.html.