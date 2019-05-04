Introduction to Michael Teachings and The Body Types

This Evening will consist of two parts. In the first half, Alan Conrad will give a comprehensive introduction to the Michael Teachings. Then, in the second half of the evening, Nick Sweeney, M.F.A., Spiritual Coach and Evolutionary Astrologer will channel the entity Michael. We're going to ask them to speak on the 7 body types in the teachings. There are seven basic body types with differing psychological, physical, and emotional characteristics with corresponding aptitudes and weaknesses.

Join us for enlightening evening learning more about yourself and everyone else on Earth! $25