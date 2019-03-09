Invasive Species Removal Work Party

You can help improve habitat for wildlife along the San Diego River! Volunteers will help to remove non-native plant species, clearing the way for native species to reclaim their niche, which promotes a healthy river ecosystem for the plants and animals that call our river home. Volunteer tasks include chopping, hauling, digging, trimming, and more.

This is the perfect opportunity to learn more about river ecology and witness a physical transformation of the landscape, which translates into improving our environment and the health of our River!

Training will be provided. Be sure to dress in clothes that can get a little dirty and wear closed shoes, no sandals or flip-flops allowed for safety reasons. Community service hours can be provided for this event.

Meeting location directions will be sent to those who have RSVP'd.

RSVPs are required for this event. For more information and to RSVP please contact us at 619-297-7380 or volunteer@sandiegoriver.org.

This event is part of River Kids Discovery Days (www.riverdiscoverydays.org)