How to Inventory Your Fine Jewelry
La Jolla Community Center 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla, California 92037
What is jewelry inventory? This class will teach you how to inventory and photograph your jewelry, where to start on appraising and insuring your jewelry and more. Learn great tips on keeping your jewelry safe at home and traveling. Also learn about selling your personal jewelry through a variety of channels.
Thu, Apr 25, 2-3:30pm. $20/M, $25/NM.
