IP Strategy is a Business Strategy

Do you have questions about patents, trademarks, and other ways to protect intellectual property? Come and meet West Coast Regional U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Director John Cabeca as he leads a discussion on intellectual property (IP) strategies and why startups should consider them. Director Cabeca will provide an overview of intellectual property types: patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets. He will explore why innovators and entrepreneurs should consider protecting their IP, and also discuss the risks of early disclosure, and types of resources and assistance are available through the USPTO. Registration is required.