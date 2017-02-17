IP Strategy is A Business Strategy

The City of San Diego, Fab Lab San Diego and the West Coast regional office of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) are proud to launch the Fabrication and Innovation Series to support entrepreneurs, innovators, and makers in the San Diego area. Throughout 2017, the Fabrication and Innovation Series will offer instructional seminars about making and intellectual property, as well as how both contribute to innovation and a potential successful startup.

The kickoff of the Fabrication and Innovation Series is scheduled for Thursday, February 17, 2017, at the San Diego Central Library, which is a USPTO designated Patent and Trademark Resource Center, followed by a hands-on workshop at Fab Lab San Diego.

The series is free and open to the public, and the 3D modeling workshop has a $10 admission fee. To find out more and register please go to http://bit.ly/2FabLabIP .