Palpiti Festival 2019

For three days in Encinitas, CA., the 2019 iPalpiti Festival of International Laureates will celebrate the 22nd year of the music festival led by Maestro Eduard Schmieder. “Classical music is the spiritual factor which brings people together and unites them irrespective of religion and culture, appealing to sublime senses,” stated Maestro Schmieder. The LA Times has called the two-week So. Cal. music festival, “the highlight of the summer.” This year, 24 remarkable world-class young musicians have been selected from 22 different countries to participate, including Ecuador, Turkey, Italy, Japan, Azerbaijan, Ireland and more. The acclaimed ensemble, known as the “United Nations of classical music,” exemplifies the true spirit of iPalpiti: to touch the lives of all who hear them through their gift of music. In July, the festival comes to Encinitas for the 8th consecutive year. Over the course of 8 days the musicians will prepare and present 4 different concerts that showcases their exceptional musical ability and virtuosity. For more information on the festival, visit: www.ipalpiti.org