Iris Scott Solo Art Show at Adelman Fine Art Gallery

Adelman Fine Art presents a solo exhibition of oil finger painting artist, Iris Scott. The show introduces new original paintings, and new Artist Proof Prints. The collection includes impressionist landscapes and portraits, her iconic Shakin’ Dogs, and numerous realist and surrealist compositions.

About the Artist: Iris Scott (b.1984) is a finger painting artist based in New York City, Brooklyn. Her color saturated canvases burst with movement, a result of her own unique form of textural Impressionism. And she does this all without using a brush! “There’s nothing between me and the paint and I feel all the tiny nuances. I can manipulate thick paint with my fingers in ways brushes never could.” Iris takes a Maximalist approach with her paint-heavy finger painting technique and rainbow of pigments. She often incorporates over 100 different oil colors into a single scene.

Her paintings portray a dreamy yet dynamic world – a heightened, more lush version of reality. “I want my paintings to be both an escape from our everyday life, and an intensification of the recognizable.” Whether she is painting landscapes, an urban scene, a figurative piece, or her trademark shaking dogs, Iris’ large body of work is a celebration of all that is wild and wonderful.

Iris is frequently featured in global media, with a few of her internet video interviews going viral, including one with NowThis with over 64 million views. Iris is a phenomenon, and we are happy to host her second Solo Show in San Diego.

The Artist Reception is on Sunday April 2nd, 2017, 6pm - 8pm. RSVP for reception only is required. Gallery hours are Wednesday - Sunday 11 - 6pm, Friday and Saturdays open later. Call for private appointment 619.354.5969 or email info@adelmanfineart.com.

http://adelmanfineart.com/iris-scott-solo-show/

#ArtYouEnjoy

#IrisScottSoloShow