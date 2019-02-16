Irish Tenor Emmet Cahill Returns

Join Ireland’s most exciting young tenor Emmet Cahill as he embarks on his biggest solo tour to date and debuts his brand-new album of traditional Irish songs in 2019! This follows his number-one World Music album “Emmet Cahill’s Ireland” on the Sony Music USA label and his sold-out concert at Carnegie Hall.

Emmet will perform songs from both albums, as well as Broadway standards, nostalgic favorites, beloved church hymns and operatic arias that showcase his classical vocal training received at the Royal Irish Academy of Music in Dublin. And no Emmet Cahill concert is complete without the ever-popular “request medley” segment, which often brings surprises from the audience!

Emmet is known as a principal singer with the acclaimed Irish music show Celtic Thunder. As a solo artist, he has performed in over 70 cities across North America and has been a featured guest artist with several US symphonies.

Don’t miss this unforgettable evening of songs and stories! General admission is $30 and Meet & Greet (including concert) tickets are available for $45. Tickets may be purchased online at www.emmetcahill.com/tour-dates/ or at the door.