ISLE Surf & SUP Beach Cleanup

Come sweep the San Diego coastline with the ISLE team and help keep our beaches clean. http://https://www.islesurfandsup.com/isle-cleanup/

Calling all San Diegans! This year for Earth Week, we're trying out a little something new. Come help us clean up your local spots at ISLE's biggest beach cleanup ever. Our mission is to travel down the coast from Encinitas all the way to Coronado, picking up trash from local beaches along the way. Join us for the whole day, or just come out for an hour and meet us at your local beach (check the schedule below to see when we'll be there - yep, there's no excuse now). In just one day, we're going to help make this amazing beach city a little bit cleaner!

AND GUESS WHAT ELSE?

There will be a prize raffle drawing for all who attend the cleanup (you get one entry per location), with awesome prizes from participating brands.

One lucky grand prize winner will get a brand new ISLE paddle board!