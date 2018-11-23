ISLE Surf & SUP Black Friday Weekend Clearance Sale

This Black Friday, we’re offering the steepest discounts of the year on new and used paddle boards.

This sale is first come first serve, so get here early to get the best boards. This is a TWO DAY ONLY Sale and will be held at our retail in San Diego, CA.

* We CANNOT ship boards – This sale is specific to our San Diego Retail Store.

Stand up Paddle Boards on SALE

- Repaired epoxy SUPs starting at $100 (all in good condition and watertight)

- $200 off ALL paddle boards (including boards already on sale)

- Brand New Inflatable Paddle Boards: $545+ (originally 745+)

- Brand New Epoxy Paddle Boards: $595+ (originally $795+)

Payments Options:

You can use major credit cards as well as cash. No personal checks will be accepted. Hope to see you there!

ALL SALES FINAL & NO RETURNS

BRING RACKS AND/OR STRAPS IF YOU’RE BUYING A HARD BOARD