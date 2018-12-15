ISLE Surf & SUP Last Warehouse Clearance Sale of 2018

ISLE Surf & SUP 300 W 28th, San Diego, California 91950

We're closing out 2018 with one last Warehouse Clearance Sale!

Boards start at just $150! This sale is first come first serve, so get here early to get the best boards. This is a ONE DAY ONLY Sale and will be held at our warehouse in San Diego, CA.

* We CANNOT ship boards – This sale is specific to our San Diego Warehouse

Prices:

- Soft Top Cruisers: $99-$150 (Originally $645)

- Epoxy Versas: $200-$300 (Originally $795)

Payment Options:

You can use major credit cards as well as cash. No personal checks will be accepted. Hope to see you there!

ALL SALES FINAL & NO RETURNS

BRING RACKS AND/OR STRAPS IF YOU’RE BUYING A HARD BOARD

